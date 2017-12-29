  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 29, 2017
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
quartziferous
hypercathexis
bavardage
aciniform
crackjaw

Svínafellsjökull
Svínafellsjökull
Literally, Swine Mountain Glacier
(SVEE-nah-fells-yuhk-ud-hl)

Photo: Kevin Hale
Audio: Gunnlaugur Þór Briem
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

crackjaw

PRONUNCIATION:
(KRAK-jaw)

MEANING:
adjective: Hard to pronounce.
noun: A word or phrase that’s hard to pronounce.

ETYMOLOGY:
From crack, from Old English cracian (to resound) + jaw, from Old French joue (cheek). Earliest documented use: 1827.

USAGE:
“[Julia] exclaims ‘Ach, what a crackjaw language this German is!’”
Gayden Wren; A Most Ingenious Paradox: The Art of Gilbert and Sullivan; Oxford University Press; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Here is my first principle of foreign policy: good government at home. -William Ewart Gladstone, British prime minister (29 Dec 1809-1898)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith