quartziferous

hypercathexis

bavardage

aciniform

crackjaw





Literally, Swine Mountain Glacier

(SVEE-nah-fells-yuhk-ud-hl)

Svínafellsjökull
Literally, Swine Mountain Glacier
(SVEE-nah-fells-yuhk-ud-hl)



No el
A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



crackjaw PRONUNCIATION: (KRAK-jaw)

MEANING: adjective: Hard to pronounce.

noun: A word or phrase that’s hard to pronounce.

ETYMOLOGY: From crack, from Old English cracian (to resound) + jaw, from Old French joue (cheek). Earliest documented use: 1827.

USAGE:

Gayden Wren; A Most Ingenious Paradox: The Art of Gilbert and Sullivan; Oxford University Press; 2001. “[Julia] exclaims ‘Ach, what a crackjaw language this German is!’”Gayden Wren;; Oxford University Press; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Here is my first principle of foreign policy: good government at home. -William Ewart Gladstone, British prime minister (29 Dec 1809-1898)





