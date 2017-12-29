|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 29, 2017This week’s theme
No el
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
crackjaw
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Hard to pronounce.
noun: A word or phrase that’s hard to pronounce.
ETYMOLOGY:
From crack, from Old English cracian (to resound) + jaw, from Old French joue (cheek). Earliest documented use: 1827.
USAGE:
“[Julia] exclaims ‘Ach, what a crackjaw language this German is!’”
Gayden Wren; A Most Ingenious Paradox: The Art of Gilbert and Sullivan; Oxford University Press; 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Here is my first principle of foreign policy: good government at home. -William Ewart Gladstone, British prime minister (29 Dec 1809-1898)
