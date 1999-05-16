  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 28, 2017
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
quartziferous
hypercathexis
bavardage
aciniform
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

aciniform

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-SIN-uh-form)

MEANING:
adjective: Shaped like a cluster of grapes.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin acinus (grape, berry, seed). Earliest documented use: 1798.

USAGE:
“And no machine will ever be able to answer grocery-related questions -- What’s the freshest aciniform produce today?”
Neil Genzlinger; Jersey: The Tax Rebate Line and Other Annoyances; The New York Times; May 16, 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I not only use all the brains I have, but all I can borrow, and I have borrowed a lot. -Woodrow Wilson, 28th US president, Nobel laureate (28 Dec 1856-1924)

