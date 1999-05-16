|
aciniform
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Shaped like a cluster of grapes.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin acinus (grape, berry, seed). Earliest documented use: 1798.
USAGE:
“And no machine will ever be able to answer grocery-related questions -- What’s the freshest aciniform produce today?”
Neil Genzlinger; Jersey: The Tax Rebate Line and Other Annoyances; The New York Times; May 16, 1999.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I not only use all the brains I have, but all I can borrow, and I have borrowed a lot. -Woodrow Wilson, 28th US president, Nobel laureate (28 Dec 1856-1924)
