aciniform PRONUNCIATION: (uh-SIN-uh-form)

MEANING: adjective: Shaped like a cluster of grapes.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin acinus (grape, berry, seed). Earliest documented use: 1798.

USAGE: “And no machine will ever be able to answer grocery-related questions -- What’s the freshest aciniform produce today?”

Neil Genzlinger; Jersey: The Tax Rebate Line and Other Annoyances; The New York Times; May 16, 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I not only use all the brains I have, but all I can borrow, and I have borrowed a lot. -Woodrow Wilson, 28th US president, Nobel laureate (28 Dec 1856-1924)





