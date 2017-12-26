

hypercathexis PRONUNCIATION: (hy-puhr-kuh-THEK-sis)

MEANING: noun: Excessive concentration of mental energy on something.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek hyper- (over, above) + cathexis, from Greek kathexis (holding), from katekhein (to hold fast), from kata- (intensive prefix) + ekhein (to hold). Ultimately from the Indo-European root segh- (to hold), which is also the source of words such as hectic, scheme, scholar, cathect , and asseverate . Earliest documented use: 1923.

USAGE: “She is especially drawn to a passage on the hypercathexis of lost objects.”

Marta Bladek; “A Place None of Us Know until We Reach It”: Mapping Grief and Memory in Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking; Biography (Honolulu, Hawaii); Fall 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The force which makes for war does not derive its strength from the interested motives of evil men; it derives its strength from the disinterested motives of good men. -Norman Angell, lecturer, author, MP, and Nobel laureate (26 Dec 1872-1967)





