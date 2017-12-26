  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 26, 2017
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
quartziferous
hypercathexis
The Anagram Times
Read it today
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hypercathexis

PRONUNCIATION:
(hy-puhr-kuh-THEK-sis)

MEANING:
noun: Excessive concentration of mental energy on something.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hyper- (over, above) + cathexis, from Greek kathexis (holding), from katekhein (to hold fast), from kata- (intensive prefix) + ekhein (to hold). Ultimately from the Indo-European root segh- (to hold), which is also the source of words such as hectic, scheme, scholar, cathect, and asseverate. Earliest documented use: 1923.

USAGE:
“She is especially drawn to a passage on the hypercathexis of lost objects.”
Marta Bladek; “A Place None of Us Know until We Reach It”: Mapping Grief and Memory in Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking; Biography (Honolulu, Hawaii); Fall 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The force which makes for war does not derive its strength from the interested motives of evil men; it derives its strength from the disinterested motives of good men. -Norman Angell, lecturer, author, MP, and Nobel laureate (26 Dec 1872-1967)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith