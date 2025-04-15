

Apr 15, 2025 This week’s theme

Insults



This week’s words

nithing

barbermonger



Insults A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



barbermonger or barber-monger PRONUNCIATION: (BAR-buhr-mong-uhr)

MEANING: noun: One excessively concerned about appearance; a fop, a dandy.

ETYMOLOGY: From barber, from Old French barbour, from Latin barba (beard) + monger, from Old English mangere (merchant), from Latin mango, (dealer), Earliest documented use: 1608.

NOTES: A barbermonger is the sort who doesn’t just visit the barber, but holds court there. By extension, a barbermonger is one preoccupied with their looks: the type who irons their socks to the last crease, plucks their eyebrows with Pythagorean precision, and could survive a week with nothing but hair gel and self-admiration. Also see: haircut

USAGE: “‘Think you I had forgotten you, barber-monger?’ He thrust his face at mine, and his hand clutched at my collar.”

Walter Jon Williams; Quillifer the Knight; Saga Press; 2019.



“The Native Americans endured much persecution. By the late 19th to early 20th centuries they were deemed long-haired savages by many of a so-called civilized bent, the barbermongers.”

Roger Sigler; Our Long Hairitage; WestBow Press; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Clear thinking requires courage rather than intelligence. -Thomas Szasz, author, professor of psychiatry (15 Apr 1920-2012)





