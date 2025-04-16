  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 16, 2025
This week’s theme
Insults

This week’s words
nithing
barbermonger
varlet
varlet
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

varlet

PRONUNCIATION:
(VAR-luht/lit)

MEANING:
noun
1. An unprincipled or dishonest person.
2. An attendant, servant, or a knight’s page.

ETYMOLOGY:
A variant of valet, from Latin vassus (servant, vassal). Earliest documented use: 1470.

NOTES:
Once the loyal lad carrying your sword and shining your armor, the varlet slowly slipped down society’s ladder, and straight into the tavern. From noble page to dishonorable knave, it’s like the linguistic version of a reality show fall from grace: from squire to liar.

USAGE:
“Be on the lookout for wallet-stealing varlets.”
Brian C. Coad; A Placebo Effect; Analog Science Fiction & Fact (New York); Dec 2010.

“Hang him, dishonest varlet!”
William Shakespeare; The Merry Wives of Windsor; 1602.

See more usage examples of varlet in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I'm sorry but I don't want to be an emperor. That's not my business. I don't want to rule or conquer anyone. I should like to help everyone if possible; Jew, gentile, black man, white. -Charlie Chaplin, actor, director, and composer (16 Apr 1889-1977)
(video, 4 min.)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith