varlet PRONUNCIATION: (VAR-luht/lit)

MEANING: noun

1. An unprincipled or dishonest person.

2. An attendant, servant, or a knight’s page.

ETYMOLOGY: A variant of valet, from Latin vassus (servant, vassal). Earliest documented use: 1470.

NOTES: Once the loyal lad carrying your sword and shining your armor, the varlet slowly slipped down society’s ladder, and straight into the tavern. From noble page to dishonorable knave, it’s like the linguistic version of a reality show fall from grace: from squire to liar.

USAGE:

Brian C. Coad; A Placebo Effect; Analog Science Fiction & Fact (New York); Dec 2010.



“Hang him, dishonest varlet!”

William Shakespeare; The Merry Wives of Windsor; 1602.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I'm sorry but I don't want to be an emperor. That's not my business. I don't want to rule or conquer anyone. I should like to help everyone if possible; Jew, gentile, black man, white. -Charlie Chaplin, actor, director, and composer (16 Apr 1889-1977)

