

Apr 17, 2025 This week’s theme

Insults



This week’s words

nithing

barbermonger

varlet

applejohn



applejohn or apple-john PRONUNCIATION: (AP-uhl-jon)

MEANING: noun: One with a shriveled body and/or mind.

ETYMOLOGY: After apple-john, a kind of apple that was said to keep for two years and then reached a shriveled state. It was apparently named after St. John’s Day (Jun 24) around the time it ripened. Earliest documented use: 1572.

I am withered like an old apple-john.” Not every apple ages into wisdom -- some just prune. The apple-john was prized for its long shelf life... until it overstayed its welcome and looked like it had been through several centuries of soliloquies. In, Shakespeare has Falstaff recite:“Why my skin hangs about me like an like an old lady’s loose gown;I am withered like an old apple-john.”

USAGE: “Washington Irving called James Madison, ‘a little withered applejohn’.”

Gary Knepp; 2016 Election Could Be One of the Dirtiest in History; Cincinnati Enquirer (Ohio); Sep 15, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The cure for anything is salt water -- sweat, tears, or the sea. -Isak Dinesen (pen name of Karen Blixen), author (17 Apr 1885-1962)





