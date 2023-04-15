|
A.Word.A.Day
May 25, 2023This week’s theme
Metaphors & idioms
This week’s words
daisy cutter
swan song
haircut
Illustration: DALL·E AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
haircut
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A reduction in value.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English hǣr + Middle English cutten. Earliest documented use: 1955.
NOTES:
The term haircut is used metaphorically in many ways, such as when assessing the value of an asset pledged as collateral against a loan. For example, a bank might decide that an asset worth $1000 could take a 20% haircut and thus be used to secure a loan of at most $800. The term is also used for other reductions: a pay cut, a cut in benefits, a reduction in the repayment of a loan, etc.
USAGE:
“The latest projections point to an 11% haircut for Medicare and a 23% one for Social Security when their trust funds run dry.”
Third-Rail Thriller; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 15, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Stop fixing your bodies and start fixing the world! -V (formerly Eve Ensler), playwright and activist (b. 25 May 1953)
|
