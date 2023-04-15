

haircut PRONUNCIATION: (HAIR-kuht)

MEANING: noun: A reduction in value.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English hǣr + Middle English cutten. Earliest documented use: 1955.

NOTES: The term haircut is used metaphorically in many ways, such as when assessing the value of an asset pledged as collateral against a loan. For example, a bank might decide that an asset worth $1000 could take a 20% haircut and thus be used to secure a loan of at most $800. The term is also used for other reductions: a pay cut, a cut in benefits, a reduction in the repayment of a loan, etc.

USAGE:

The Economist (London, UK); Apr 15, 2023.



See more usage examples of “The latest projections point to an 11% haircut for Medicare and a 23% one for Social Security when their trust funds run dry.” Third-Rail Thriller;(London, UK); Apr 15, 2023.See more usage examples of haircut in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Stop fixing your bodies and start fixing the world! -V (formerly Eve Ensler), playwright and activist (b. 25 May 1953)





