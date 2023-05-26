

May 26, 2023 This week’s theme

Metaphors & idioms



This week’s words

baloney

daisy cutter

swan song

haircut

Piccadilly Circus



Photo: Savidge Family Metaphors & idioms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Piccadilly Circus PRONUNCIATION: (pik-uh-dil-ee SUHR-kuhs)

MEANING: noun: A place that is very busy, crowded, or noisy.

ETYMOLOGY: After Piccadilly Circus, a busy area in London where several roads meet. The area has tourist attractions, entertainment, shopping, and large illuminated ads. A circus here means a traffic roundabout, but what about Piccadilly? It’s named after a tailor who made a fortune selling piccadill/pickadill, a lace collar popular in the 16th and 17th centuries. The American equivalent of the term is Grand Central Station (a train station in New York City), though for look and feel Times Square (also in NYC) would be closer.

USAGE: “And surely Oslo fjord should be a Piccadilly Circus of boats? But I couldn’t see a single one.”

Dick Francis; Slay Ride; Harper & Row; 1973.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no remedy so easy as books, which if they do not give cheerfulness, at least restore quiet to the most troubled mind. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate