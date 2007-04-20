|
A.Word.A.Day
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
baragnosis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Loss of the ability to sense weight.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek baros (weight) + a- (not) + gnosis (knowledge). Earliest documented use: 1921. A synonym is abarognosis, antonym barognosis. The p-headed word is paragnosis (knowledge that cannot be obtained by normal means).
USAGE:
“Now that I know you have baragnosis, honey -- those jeans do make you look fat.”
Ad; The New York Times; Apr 20, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)
