Aug 2, 2018
Words that appear to be coined by flipping the letter p

binnacle
bollard
bathophobia
baragnosis
Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace
baragnosis

PRONUNCIATION:
(bar-ag-NO-sis, ba-RAG-no-sis)

MEANING:
noun: Loss of the ability to sense weight.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek baros (weight) + a- (not) + gnosis (knowledge). Earliest documented use: 1921. A synonym is abarognosis, antonym barognosis. The p-headed word is paragnosis (knowledge that cannot be obtained by normal means).

USAGE:
“Now that I know you have baragnosis, honey -- those jeans do make you look fat.”
Ad; The New York Times; Apr 20, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)

