  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 31, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be coined by flipping the letter p

This week’s words
binnacle
bollard
bollard
bollard, def. 1
Photo: MichaelMaggs/Wikimedia

bollard
bollard, def. 2
Photo: KVDP/Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bollard

PRONUNCIATION:
(BOL-uhrd)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A short thick post on a ship or a wharf used for securing ropes.
2. A post used as a traffic control device.

ETYMOLOGY:
Probably from Old Norse bole (tree trunk). Earliest documented use: 1844. The p-headed equivalent is pollard.

USAGE:
“The shopping centre ram-raided by thieves using a front-end loader installed bollards a year ago in an attempt to deter desperate criminals.”
Ed Gardiner; Fury at Ram-Raid; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Jul 5, 2018.

See more usage examples of bollard in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we really are. -J.K. Rowling, author (b. 31 Jul 1965)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith