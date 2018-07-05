

Words that appear to be coined by flipping the letter p



This week’s words

binnacle

bollard



bollard, def. 1 Photo: MichaelMaggs/Wikimedia

bollard, def. 2 Photo: KVDP/Wikimedia



bollard PRONUNCIATION: (BOL-uhrd)

MEANING: noun:

1. A short thick post on a ship or a wharf used for securing ropes.

2. A post used as a traffic control device.

ETYMOLOGY: Probably from Old Norse bole (tree trunk). Earliest documented use: 1844. The p-headed equivalent is pollard

USAGE:

Ed Gardiner; Fury at Ram-Raid; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Jul 5, 2018.



See more usage examples of “The shopping centre ram-raided by thieves using a front-end loader installed bollards a year ago in an attempt to deter desperate criminals.”Ed Gardiner; Fury at Ram-Raid;(Melbourne, Australia); Jul 5, 2018.See more usage examples of bollard in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

