A.Word.A.Day
Jul 31, 2018This week’s theme
Words that appear to be coined by flipping the letter p
This week’s words
bollard
bollard, def. 1
Photo: MichaelMaggs/Wikimedia
bollard, def. 2
Photo: KVDP/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bollard
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A short thick post on a ship or a wharf used for securing ropes.
2. A post used as a traffic control device.
ETYMOLOGY:
Probably from Old Norse bole (tree trunk). Earliest documented use: 1844. The p-headed equivalent is pollard.
USAGE:
“The shopping centre ram-raided by thieves using a front-end loader installed bollards a year ago in an attempt to deter desperate criminals.”
Ed Gardiner; Fury at Ram-Raid; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Jul 5, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we really are. -J.K. Rowling, author (b. 31 Jul 1965)
