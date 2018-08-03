|
Aug 3, 2018This week’s theme
Words that appear to be coined by flipping the letter p
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
boodle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Dutch boedel (property). Earliest documented use: 1833. Also see caboodle.
USAGE:
“[Moss Hart’s book] told of a scam to launder police-graft boodle by producing a flop musical.”
Ethan Mordden; Anything Goes: A History of American Musical Theatre; Oxford University Press; 2013.
See more usage examples of boodle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is changed not by the self-regarding, but by men and women prepared to make fools of themselves. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)
