Aug 3, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be coined by flipping the letter p

This week’s words
binnacle
bollard
bathophobia
baragnosis
boodle

boodle
Image: P T
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

boodle

PRONUNCIATION:
(BOOD-l)

MEANING:
noun:1. An illegal payment, as in graft.
 2. A crowd of people.
verb intr.:To take money dishonestly, especially from graft.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Dutch boedel (property). Earliest documented use: 1833. Also see caboodle.

USAGE:
“[Moss Hart’s book] told of a scam to launder police-graft boodle by producing a flop musical.”
Ethan Mordden; Anything Goes: A History of American Musical Theatre; Oxford University Press; 2013.

See more usage examples of boodle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The world is changed not by the self-regarding, but by men and women prepared to make fools of themselves. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)

