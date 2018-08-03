

Aug 3, 2018 This week’s theme

Words that appear to be coined by flipping the letter p



This week’s words

binnacle

bollard

bathophobia

baragnosis

boodle



boodle PRONUNCIATION: (BOOD-l)

MEANING: noun: 1. An illegal payment, as in graft. 2. A crowd of people. verb intr.: To take money dishonestly, especially from graft.

ETYMOLOGY: From Dutch boedel (property). Earliest documented use: 1833. Also see caboodle

USAGE:

Ethan Mordden; Anything Goes: A History of American Musical Theatre; Oxford University Press; 2013.



See more usage examples of “[Moss Hart’s book] told of a scam to launder police-graft boodle by producing a flop musical.”Ethan Mordden;; Oxford University Press; 2013.See more usage examples of boodle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The world is changed not by the self-regarding, but by men and women prepared to make fools of themselves. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)





