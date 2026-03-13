

Mar 13, 2026 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

arcadia

Babylonian

Laodiceanism

gasconader

bantam



Ty Cobb, Bantam Weight, 1910 Image: The Met

Banten in Indonesia Map: Wikimedia

bantam PRONUNCIATION: (BAN-tuhm)

MEANING: noun: 1. Any of various breeds of small chickens, often miniature versions of larger breeds. 2. A small but aggressive person. adj.: 1. Diminutive; miniature. 2. Aggressive; spirited.

ETYMOLOGY: After Bantam, the former English name of Banten in Java, Indonesia, a port associated in English etymology with the importation of small fowl. Earliest documented use: 1749.

NOTES:



In combat sports and weightlifting, bantamweight is an official weight class, named after bantam chickens.



The name comes from Bantam, but many bantam breeds are from elsewhere (for example, the Japanese Bantam/Chabo is a distinct breed with its own history). Misnaming via travel and trade is a recurring theme in English. See Banten is both a province and a city in Java. It’s the same Java that gave us another toponym: java, as in coffee.In combat sports and weightlifting, bantamweight is an official weight class, named after bantam chickens.The name comes from Bantam, but many bantam breeds are from elsewhere (for example, the Japanese Bantam/Chabo is a distinct breed with its own history). Misnaming via travel and trade is a recurring theme in English. See turkey

USAGE:

John Knowles; A Separate Peace; Secker & Warburg; 1959.



John Knowles; A Separate Peace; Secker & Warburg; 1959.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (13 Mar 1900-1971)





