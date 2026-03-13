|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 13, 2026This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
arcadia
Babylonian
Laodiceanism
gasconader
bantam
Ty Cobb, Bantam Weight, 1910
Image: The Met
Banten in Indonesia
Map: Wikimedia
Wordsmith Games
🌍 Langitude
Trace damson home
🧩 Jigsaw Riddle
NASA & Fri the 13th
Next week
Spring Membership Drive
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bantam
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
After Bantam, the former English name of Banten in Java, Indonesia, a port associated in English etymology with the importation of small fowl. Earliest documented use: 1749.
NOTES:
Banten is both a province and a city in Java. It’s the same Java that gave us another toponym: java, as in coffee.
In combat sports and weightlifting, bantamweight is an official weight class, named after bantam chickens.
The name comes from Bantam, but many bantam breeds are from elsewhere (for example, the Japanese Bantam/Chabo is a distinct breed with its own history). Misnaming via travel and trade is a recurring theme in English. See turkey.
USAGE:
“He had a tough bantam body, easily detectable under the tight sweat shirt he wore.”
John Knowles; A Separate Peace; Secker & Warburg; 1959.
See more usage examples of bantam in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (13 Mar 1900-1971)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith