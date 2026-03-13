  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 13, 2026
This week’s theme
Toponyms

This week’s words
arcadia
Babylonian
Laodiceanism
gasconader
bantam

bantam
Ty Cobb, Bantam Weight, 1910
Image: The Met

bantam
Banten in Indonesia
Map: Wikimedia

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bantam

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAN-tuhm)

MEANING:
noun:1. Any of various breeds of small chickens, often miniature versions of larger breeds.
 2. A small but aggressive person.
adj.:1. Diminutive; miniature.
 2. Aggressive; spirited.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Bantam, the former English name of Banten in Java, Indonesia, a port associated in English etymology with the importation of small fowl. Earliest documented use: 1749.

NOTES:
Banten is both a province and a city in Java. It’s the same Java that gave us another toponym: java, as in coffee.

In combat sports and weightlifting, bantamweight is an official weight class, named after bantam chickens.

The name comes from Bantam, but many bantam breeds are from elsewhere (for example, the Japanese Bantam/Chabo is a distinct breed with its own history). Misnaming via travel and trade is a recurring theme in English. See turkey.

USAGE:
“He had a tough bantam body, easily detectable under the tight sweat shirt he wore.”
John Knowles; A Separate Peace; Secker & Warburg; 1959.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (13 Mar 1900-1971)

