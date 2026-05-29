

May 29, 2026 This week’s theme

A lexical daisy chain



This week’s words

caudillo

confect

incalescent

premonitory

antithesis



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Trace dalmatic home A lexical daisy chain A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



antithesis PRONUNCIATION: (an-TITH-uh-sis)

MEANING: noun: The direct opposite; a contrast or opposition between two things.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin antithesis, from Greek antithesis, from antitithenai (to oppose), from anti- (against) + tithenai (to place). Earliest documented use: 1450.

USAGE:

J.F. Burrows; Jane Austen’s Emma; Taylor & Francis; 1968.



See more usage examples of “Behind the sunny aspect of Miss Woodhouse’s fortunate situation in life lies a premonitory antithesis between those of ‘the best blessings of existence’ ... and those ‘real evils’.”J.F. Burrows;; Taylor & Francis; 1968.See more usage examples of antithesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people. -John F. Kennedy, 35th US president (29 May 1917-1963)





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