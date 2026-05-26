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May 26, 2026
This week’s theme
A lexical daisy chain

This week’s words
caudillo
confect
confect
Still Life with Bread and Sweetmeats, c. 1633-6
Art: Georg Flegel

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confect

PRONUNCIATION:
(verb: kuhn-FEKT, noun: KON-fekt)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To put together by combining ingredients or materials.
noun: A sweet preparation, such as a candy or a preserved fruit.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin confectus, from conficere (to produce), from com- (intensive prefix) + facere (to make). Earliest documented use: 1540.

USAGE:
“Women of the elite Federal class commissioned special porcelain tableware with [Juan Manuel de] Rosas’s portrait stamped on each piece. A few had neck scarves and gloves with the images of the caudillo confected in Spain.”
Regina A. Root; Couture and Consensus; University of Minnesota Press; 2010.

See more usage examples of confect in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The highest exercise of charity is charity towards the uncharitable. -J.S. Buckminster, clergyman and editor (26 May 1784-1812)

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