|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 26, 2026This week’s theme
A lexical daisy chain
This week’s words
confect
Still Life with Bread and Sweetmeats, c. 1633-6
Art: Georg Flegel
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
confect
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To put together by combining ingredients or materials.
noun: A sweet preparation, such as a candy or a preserved fruit.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin confectus, from conficere (to produce), from com- (intensive prefix) + facere (to make). Earliest documented use: 1540.
USAGE:
“Women of the elite Federal class commissioned special porcelain tableware with [Juan Manuel de] Rosas’s portrait stamped on each piece. A few had neck scarves and gloves with the images of the caudillo confected in Spain.”
Regina A. Root; Couture and Consensus; University of Minnesota Press; 2010.
See more usage examples of confect in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The highest exercise of charity is charity towards the uncharitable. -J.S. Buckminster, clergyman and editor (26 May 1784-1812)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith