

May 26, 2026 This week’s theme

A lexical daisy chain



This week’s words

caudillo

confect



Still Life with Bread and Sweetmeats, c. 1633-6 Art: Georg Flegel

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confect PRONUNCIATION: (verb: kuhn-FEKT, noun: KON-fekt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To put together by combining ingredients or materials.

noun: A sweet preparation, such as a candy or a preserved fruit.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin confectus, from conficere (to produce), from com- (intensive prefix) + facere (to make). Earliest documented use: 1540.

USAGE:

Regina A. Root; Couture and Consensus; University of Minnesota Press; 2010.



See more usage examples of “Women of the elite Federal class commissioned special porcelain tableware with [Juan Manuel de] Rosas’s portrait stamped on each piece. A few had neck scarves and gloves with the images of the caudillo confected in Spain.”Regina A. Root;; University of Minnesota Press; 2010.See more usage examples of confect in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The highest exercise of charity is charity towards the uncharitable. -J.S. Buckminster, clergyman and editor (26 May 1784-1812)





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