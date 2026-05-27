

May 27, 2026 This week’s theme

A lexical daisy chain



This week’s words

caudillo

confect

incalescent



Flaming June, 1895 Art: Frederic Leighton

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Dressed to Impress 🌍 Langitude

Trace stellenbosch home A lexical daisy chain A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



incalescent PRONUNCIATION: (in-kuh-LES-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Becoming warmer or more ardent.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin incalescere (to become warm), from in- (intensive prefix) + calescere (to become warm), from calere (to be warm). Earliest documented use: 1680.

NOTES: A person can be incalescent with desire, anger, fever, or a thermostat set by someone else.

USAGE: “The incalescent mercury paper, like the gold process, reveals Boyle’s continuing attempts to confect the philosophers’ stone.”

Michael Hunter, ed.; Robert Boyle Reconsidered; Cambridge University Press; 1994.



“At length he pulled back to let her see all the hungry need, all the incalescent desire she evoked in him.”

Prudence Martin; Love Song; Dell; 1983.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life -- the sick, the needy, and the handicapped. -Hubert Horatio Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate