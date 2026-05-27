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May 27, 2026This week’s theme
A lexical daisy chain
This week’s words
confect
incalescent
Flaming June, 1895
Art: Frederic Leighton
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
incalescent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Becoming warmer or more ardent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin incalescere (to become warm), from in- (intensive prefix) + calescere (to become warm), from calere (to be warm). Earliest documented use: 1680.
NOTES:
A person can be incalescent with desire, anger, fever, or a thermostat set by someone else.
USAGE:
“The incalescent mercury paper, like the gold process, reveals Boyle’s continuing attempts to confect the philosophers’ stone.”
Michael Hunter, ed.; Robert Boyle Reconsidered; Cambridge University Press; 1994.
“At length he pulled back to let her see all the hungry need, all the incalescent desire she evoked in him.”
Prudence Martin; Love Song; Dell; 1983.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life -- the sick, the needy, and the handicapped. -Hubert Horatio Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)
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