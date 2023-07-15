  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 21, 2024
This week’s theme
Kangaroo words

This week’s words
balsam
exultation
balderdash
transgression
amiable

amiable
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

amiable

PRONUNCIATION:
(AY-mee-uh-buhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Pleasant; friendly.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin amicus (friend), which also gave us amity, amicus curiae, amigo, inimical, and enemy. Earliest documented use: 1375.

NOTES:
Here are the joeys in kangaroo words featured this week:
balsam: balm
exultation: elation. These are extra special kangaroo words because they both originate from Latin salire (to leap).
balderdash: blah
transgression: sin
amiable: amable. Amiable itself is a joey of amicable. Three generations of kangaroo words, like Matryoshka dolls!

USAGE:
“Mr Rutte’s amiable demeanour masks a killer political instinct.”
Farewell to the Dutch Tigger; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 15, 2023.

See more usage examples of amiable in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Once you hear the details of victory, it is hard to distinguish it from a defeat. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)

