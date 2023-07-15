|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Jun 21, 2024This week’s theme
Kangaroo words
This week’s words
balsam
exultation
balderdash
transgression
amiable
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
amiable
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Pleasant; friendly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin amicus (friend), which also gave us amity, amicus curiae, amigo, inimical, and enemy. Earliest documented use: 1375.
NOTES:
Here are the joeys in kangaroo words featured this week:
balsam: balm
exultation: elation. These are extra special kangaroo words because they both originate from Latin salire (to leap).
balderdash: blah
transgression: sin
amiable: amable. Amiable itself is a joey of amicable. Three generations of kangaroo words, like Matryoshka dolls!
USAGE:
“Mr Rutte’s amiable demeanour masks a killer political instinct.”
Farewell to the Dutch Tigger; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 15, 2023.
See more usage examples of amiable in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Once you hear the details of victory, it is hard to distinguish it from a defeat. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)
