balsam

exultation

balderdash

transgression

amiable



amiable PRONUNCIATION: (AY-mee-uh-buhl)

MEANING: adjective: Pleasant; friendly.

ETYMOLOGY: amigo, From Latin amicus (friend), which also gave us amity, amicus curiae inimical , and enemy. Earliest documented use: 1375.

balsam: balm

exultation: elation. These are extra special kangaroo words because they both originate from Latin salire (to leap).

balderdash: blah

transgression: sin

amiable: amable. Amiable itself is a joey of Here are the joeys in kangaroo words featured this week:balsam: balmexultation: elation. These are extra special kangaroo words because they both originate from Latin salire (to leap).balderdash: blahtransgression: sinamiable: amable. Amiable itself is a joey of amicable . Three generations of kangaroo words, like Matryoshka dolls!

Farewell to the Dutch Tigger; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 15, 2023.



See more usage examples of amiable in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Once you hear the details of victory, it is hard to distinguish it from a defeat. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)





