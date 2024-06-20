|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 20, 2024This week’s theme
Kangaroo words
This week’s words
exultation
balderdash
transgression
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
transgression
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A violation of legal or moral boundaries.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin transgredi (to step beyond or across), from trans- (across) + gradi (to step), from gradus (step). Earliest documented use: 1426.
USAGE:
“Not all transgressions are created equal, with betrayals (affairs, broken promises) topping the list of offences most likely to be left unpardoned.”
Katie Underwood; The Gift of Forgiveness; Chatelaine (Toronto, Canada); Dec 2016.
See more usage examples of transgression in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The well taught philosophic mind / To all compassion gives; / Casts round the world an equal eye, / And feels for all that lives. -Anna Laetitia Barbauld, poet, essayist, and editor (20 Jun 1743-1825)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith