

Jun 20, 2024 This week’s theme

Kangaroo words



This week’s words

balsam

exultation

balderdash

transgression



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Kangaroo words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



transgression PRONUNCIATION: (trans-GRESH-uhn)

MEANING: noun: A violation of legal or moral boundaries.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin transgredi (to step beyond or across), from trans- (across) + gradi (to step), from gradus (step). Earliest documented use: 1426.

USAGE:

Katie Underwood; The Gift of Forgiveness; Chatelaine (Toronto, Canada); Dec 2016.



See more usage examples of “Not all transgressions are created equal, with betrayals (affairs, broken promises) topping the list of offences most likely to be left unpardoned.”Katie Underwood; The Gift of Forgiveness;(Toronto, Canada); Dec 2016.See more usage examples of transgression in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The well taught philosophic mind / To all compassion gives; / Casts round the world an equal eye, / And feels for all that lives. -Anna Laetitia Barbauld, poet, essayist, and editor (20 Jun 1743-1825)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate