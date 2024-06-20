  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 20, 2024
This week’s theme
Kangaroo words

This week’s words
balsam
exultation
balderdash
transgression
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

transgression

PRONUNCIATION:
(trans-GRESH-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: A violation of legal or moral boundaries.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin transgredi (to step beyond or across), from trans- (across) + gradi (to step), from gradus (step). Earliest documented use: 1426.

USAGE:
“Not all transgressions are created equal, with betrayals (affairs, broken promises) topping the list of offences most likely to be left unpardoned.”
Katie Underwood; The Gift of Forgiveness; Chatelaine (Toronto, Canada); Dec 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The well taught philosophic mind / To all compassion gives; / Casts round the world an equal eye, / And feels for all that lives. -Anna Laetitia Barbauld, poet, essayist, and editor (20 Jun 1743-1825)

