Jun 19, 2024This week’s theme
Kangaroo words
This week’s words
exultation
balderdash
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
balderdash
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Nonsense.
ETYMOLOGY:
Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1596.
USAGE:
“It was a stream of mostly idle rumours and balderdash, embellished half-truths and barstool gossip.”
Harte Still Standing in Derry; Irish Times (Dublin); Jun 6, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)
