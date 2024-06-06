

balderdash PRONUNCIATION: (BAWL-duhr-dash)

MEANING: noun: Nonsense.

ETYMOLOGY: Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1596.

USAGE:

Harte Still Standing in Derry; Irish Times (Dublin); Jun 6, 2024.



"It was a stream of mostly idle rumours and balderdash, embellished half-truths and barstool gossip."
Harte Still Standing in Derry; Irish Times (Dublin); Jun 6, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)





