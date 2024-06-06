  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 19, 2024
This week’s theme
Kangaroo words

This week’s words
balsam
exultation
balderdash
balderdash
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

balderdash

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAWL-duhr-dash)

MEANING:
noun: Nonsense.

ETYMOLOGY:
Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1596.

USAGE:
“It was a stream of mostly idle rumours and balderdash, embellished half-truths and barstool gossip.”
Harte Still Standing in Derry; Irish Times (Dublin); Jun 6, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)

