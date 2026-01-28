

Agnotology: The Making and Unmaking of Ignorance

agnotology PRONUNCIATION: (ag-nuh-TOL-uh-jee)

MEANING: noun

1. The study of deliberate, culturally produced ignorance or doubt.

2. The deliberate production or cultivation of ignorance or doubt.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek agnosis (not knowing) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1992.

NOTES: more research is needed, experts disagree, and the jury is still out, long after the verdict is in. In agnotology, ignorance is not bliss, it’s strategy.



The word was coined by linguist Iain Boal at the request of historian Robert N. Proctor. A classic example is cigarette companies funding research designed to cast doubt on the link between smoking and cancer. One biased study is enough to declare that “The science is not yet settled” and keep uncertainty alive.



The same playbook has been used by fossil-fuel companies to delay action on climate change, by anti-vaccine activists, and in many other arenas where doubt is cheaper than proof.



USAGE: “Both Wall Street and Washington are heavily into agnotology, and by all accounts, no one’s better at it than Lucia.”

Michael M. Thomas; Fixers; Melville House; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Sit down and put down everything that comes into your head and then you're a writer. But an author is one who can judge his own stuff's worth, without pity, and destroy most of it. -Colette, author (28 Jan 1873-1954)





