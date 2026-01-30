  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 30, 2026
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
despotocracy
verbicide
agnotology
antithalian
renitent

renitent
Photo: Alessandro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

renitent

PRONUNCIATION:
(REN-uh-tuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Resistant to compulsion or pressure.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin renitent-, renitens, present participle of reniti (to resist), from re- + niti (to strive, to struggle). Earliest documented use: 1604.

NOTES:
Not everyone can shout. Everyone can refuse to slide.

USAGE:
“My quivering quill, that riddling renitent reed refused to write.”
JuliÃ¡n RÃ­os (Translation: Suzanne Jill Levine and Richard Alan Francis); Larva: Midsummer Night’s Babel; Dalkey Archive Press; 1990.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough. -Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd US President (30 Jan 1882-1945)

