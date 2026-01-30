|
Jan 30, 2026This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
despotocracy
verbicide
agnotology
antithalian
renitent
Photo: Alessandro
renitent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Resistant to compulsion or pressure.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin renitent-, renitens, present participle of reniti (to resist), from re- + niti (to strive, to struggle). Earliest documented use: 1604.
NOTES:
Not everyone can shout. Everyone can refuse to slide.
USAGE:
“My quivering quill, that riddling renitent reed refused to write.”
JuliÃ¡n RÃos (Translation: Suzanne Jill Levine and Richard Alan Francis); Larva: Midsummer Night’s Babel; Dalkey Archive Press; 1990.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough. -Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd US President (30 Jan 1882-1945)
