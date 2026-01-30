Jan 30, 2026 This week’s theme

despotocracy

verbicide

agnotology

antithalian

renitent



renitent

adjective: Resistant to compulsion or pressure.

From Latin renitent-, renitens, present participle of reniti (to resist), from re- + niti (to strive, to struggle). Earliest documented use: 1604.

Not everyone can shout. Everyone can refuse to slide.

“My quivering quill, that riddling renitent reed refused to write.”

JuliÃ¡n RÃ­os (Translation: Suzanne Jill Levine and Richard Alan Francis); Larva: Midsummer Night’s Babel; Dalkey Archive Press; 1990.

