antithalian PRONUNCIATION: (an-tee-THAY-lee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Opposed to fun, festivity, or joy.

ETYMOLOGY: From anti- (against) + Thalia, the muse of pastoral and comic poetry. Earliest documented use: 1818.

NOTES: Thalia was the Greek muse of comedy and idyllic poetry. Her name means “the flourishing one”. An antithalian person, by contrast, complains the garden is too flourishing, too colorful. Better to have all flowers in one color. Or better yet, just pave over the whole rose garden.



If you are happy and you know it... please keep it to yourself; you are disturbing the antithalians.

USAGE:

Phil Davis; Dip Bought; Phil’s Stock World; Jan 6, 2011. “Money McBags may be but a simple antithalian misanthrope who apparently doesn’t understand concepts such as quantitative easing.”Phil Davis; Dip Bought; Phil’s Stock World; Jan 6, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Society is like a stew. If you don't keep it stirred up you get a lot of scum on the top. -Edward Abbey, naturalist and author (29 Jan 1927-1989)





