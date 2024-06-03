

Oct 20, 2025 This week’s theme

Adjectives



This week’s words

acerbic



Giant Lemon in Rail Car, 1910 Illustration: Edward Henri Mitchell

Previous week’s theme

Idioms & metaphors Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Verbs make things happen and nouns make things exist, but adjectives make things matter. They decide whether your day is good, your coffee strong, or your boss unreasonable. They’re opinionated, judgmental, and gloriously subjective, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.



Language would be dull gray without them. They’re the pigments that let us paint details: a blue sky, a brilliant idea, a bitter truth. Strip them away, and the world collapses into nouns and verbs: objects and actions, but no texture.



This week, we celebrate those often-small words that tint our thoughts and give sentences flavor, feeling, and flair.



The word adjective comes to us from Latin adjectivum, literally, that is added (to the noun). So feel free to add them to any nouns, but just like spices, a little goes a long way to bring out the flavor. acerbic PRONUNCIATION: (uh-SUHR-bik)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having a sour or bitter taste.

2. Harsh, biting, critical.

ETYMOLOGY: acerate, paragon, From Latin acerbus (sour, bitter). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ak- (sharp), which is also the source of acrid, vinegar, acid, acute, edge, hammer, heaven, eager, oxygen, mediocre, acerbate acuity , and acidic . Earliest documented use: 1853.

NOTES: An acerbic remark can sting like lemon juice on a paper cut. And you thought it was mere coincidence that the word citric and critic are anagrams? Sweetness flatters; acerbity clarifies. A touch of the sour keeps it honest. A citric note cuts through sentimentality and keeps conversation from turning syrupy.

USAGE:

Alex Ross; Thoroughly Modern; The New Yorker; Jun 3, 2024.



See more usage examples of “The infamously acerbic Hans von Bülow, while on an American tour, became so irritated at the promotional efforts of the Chickering piano company that he took out a jackknife and scraped the brand’s name off the instrument.”Alex Ross; Thoroughly Modern;; Jun 3, 2024.See more usage examples of acerbic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A society which is mobile, which is full of channels for the distribution of a change occurring anywhere, must see to it that its members are educated to personal initiative and adaptability. Otherwise, they will be overwhelmed by the changes in which they are caught and whose significance or connections they do not perceive. -John Dewey, philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer (20 Oct 1859-1952)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate