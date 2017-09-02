  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 24, 2025
This week’s theme
Adjectives

This week’s words
acerbic
polemical
orectic
wrackful
homiletic

homiletic
Sermon on the Mount, 1877
Art: Carl Bloch
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

homiletic

PRONUNCIATION:
(hom-uh-LET-ik)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to a homily.
2. Relating to homiletics (the art of preaching).
3. Preachy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek homiletikos (affable), from homilein (to talk with), from homilos (crowd), from homou (together). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sem- (one), which also gave us simultaneous, assemble, simple, Sanskrit sandhi (union), Russian samovar (a metal urn, literally, self-boiler), and Greek hamadryad (a wood nymph, who lives in a tree and dies when the tree dies), dissimulate, and simulacrum. Earliest documented use: 1644.

USAGE:
“There is indeed, in the homiletic pacing of his prose, a discernibly churchy whiff.”
Houman Barekat; Tumbleweed Trajectories; Financial Times (London, UK); Sep 2, 2017.

See more usage examples of homiletic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You have to hold your audience in writing to the very end -- much more than in talking, when people have to be polite and listen to you. -Brenda Ueland, journalist, editor, and writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith