

Oct 24, 2025 This week’s theme

Adjectives



This week’s words

acerbic

polemical

orectic

wrackful

homiletic



Sermon on the Mount, 1877 Art: Carl Bloch Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



homiletic PRONUNCIATION: (hom-uh-LET-ik)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to a homily.

2. Relating to homiletics (the art of preaching).

3. Preachy.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek homiletikos (affable), from homilein (to talk with), from homilos (crowd), from homou (together). Ultimately from the Indo-European root sem- (one), which also gave us simultaneous, assemble, simple, Sanskrit sandhi (union), Russian samovar (a metal urn, literally, self-boiler), and Greek hamadryad (a wood nymph, who lives in a tree and dies when the tree dies), dissimulate , and simulacrum . Earliest documented use: 1644.

USAGE:

Houman Barekat; Tumbleweed Trajectories; Financial Times (London, UK); Sep 2, 2017.



See more usage examples of “There is indeed, in the homiletic pacing of his prose, a discernibly churchy whiff.”Houman Barekat; Tumbleweed Trajectories;(London, UK); Sep 2, 2017.See more usage examples of homiletic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You have to hold your audience in writing to the very end -- much more than in talking, when people have to be polite and listen to you. -Brenda Ueland, journalist, editor, and writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate