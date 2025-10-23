  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 23, 2025
This week’s theme
Adjectives

This week’s words
acerbic
polemical
orectic
wrackful
The Shipwreck, 1805
Art: J.M.W. Turner
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

wrackful

PRONUNCIATION:
(RAK-ful)

MEANING:
adjective: Ruinous.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps from Middle Dutch wrak (wreck), influenced by Old English wraec (misery). Earliest documented use: 1558.

NOTES:
In Sonnet 65, Shakespeare laments time’s “the wrackful siege of battering days.” You can almost hear the timbers groan and the sigh of loss. Wrackful names the beauty in ruin: whether it’s a ship dashed against rocks or a heart undone by years.

USAGE:
“No longer surrounded by a wooden shell in a wrackful sea, but by an aluminum box.”
Brian McNaughton; Even More Nasty Stories; Wildside Press; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In politics, being deceived is no excuse. -Leszek Kolakowski, philosopher (23 Oct 1927-2009)

