wrackful PRONUNCIATION: (RAK-ful)

MEANING: adjective: Ruinous.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps from Middle Dutch wrak (wreck), influenced by Old English wraec (misery). Earliest documented use: 1558.

NOTES: In Sonnet 65, Shakespeare laments time’s “the wrackful siege of battering days.” You can almost hear the timbers groan and the sigh of loss. Wrackful names the beauty in ruin: whether it’s a ship dashed against rocks or a heart undone by years.

USAGE: “No longer surrounded by a wooden shell in a wrackful sea, but by an aluminum box.”

Brian McNaughton; Even More Nasty Stories; Wildside Press; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In politics, being deceived is no excuse. -Leszek Kolakowski, philosopher (23 Oct 1927-2009)





