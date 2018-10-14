

The Irish in St. Louis: From Shanty to Lace Curtain by Patrick Murphy Cover: Reedy Press

Language is an attic crammed with memories. What you find there are not just literal objects. Much of what’s stored away has meaning layered upon meaning.



A shell, for instance, may not just be a shell. It might recall that wistful afternoon on the beach when you met someone, shared a smile, and hesitated to ask for their number. (And now it is your regret-shell.)



Words, too, gather significance over time. This week, we’ll explore words that work double shifts. They mean what they mean, and then some. Use them any way you like: literally or figuratively (but figurative is more fun). lace-curtain PRONUNCIATION: (LAYS-kuhr-tuhn)

MEANING: adjective: Aspiring to or pretentiously displaying middle-class respectability.

ETYMOLOGY: From the lace curtains once fashionable in middle-class homes. Earliest documented use: 1824.

NOTES:



The expression arose in 19th-century America, often among Irish immigrants themselves, to draw a class line between the lace-curtain Irish -- those striving for middle-class refinement -- and the shanty Irish, who were poorer and lived in simple one-room cabins. The term has traces of both classism and ethnic prejudice from that era. Today, the term survives as a light jab at anyone decorating their life a bit too finely while hoping no one peeks behind the curtain. Also see iron curtain

USAGE: “[Bill] Cunningham begins his story at his middle-class Catholic home in ‘a lace-curtain suburb of Boston’.”

Lucy Scholes; Style of His Own; The Independent (London, UK); Oct 14, 2018

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Keep going. Tyranny is eroded by a sea of small acts. Everything matters. -Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US Congress member (b. 13 Oct 1989)





