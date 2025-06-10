  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 15, 2025
Idioms & metaphors

millstone
Samson and the Philistines, 1863
Art: Carl Bloch
with Anu Garg

millstone

PRONUNCIATION:
(MIL-stohn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. One of a pair of round stones used for grinding grain.
2. A heavy burden or source of distress, especially one that’s hard to get rid of.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English mylenstan (millstone), from Latin mola (mill, grindstone), from molere (to grind). Earliest documented use: before 1150.

NOTES:
What’s common between a millstone and your molars? They both love a good grind. Both words come from Latin molere (to grind). The idiom millstone around one’s neck comes from Matthew 18:6.

USAGE:
“[Pierre Poilievre] ... has always been significantly less popular than his party, which makes him less of a saviour and more of a millstone going forward.”
Dan Lett; Carney Easing Into the Job; Winnipeg Free Press (Canada); Jun 10, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
He who has a why can endure any how. -Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)

