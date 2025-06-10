

millstone PRONUNCIATION: (MIL-stohn)

MEANING: noun:

1. One of a pair of round stones used for grinding grain.

2. A heavy burden or source of distress, especially one that’s hard to get rid of.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English mylenstan (millstone), from Latin mola (mill, grindstone), from molere (to grind). Earliest documented use: before 1150.

NOTES: What’s common between a millstone and your molars? They both love a good grind. Both words come from Latin molere (to grind). The idiom millstone around one’s neck comes from Matthew 18:6.

USAGE:

Dan Lett; Carney Easing Into the Job; Winnipeg Free Press (Canada); Jun 10, 2025.



See more usage examples of “[Pierre Poilievre] ... has always been significantly less popular than his party, which makes him less of a saviour and more of a millstone going forward.”Dan Lett; Carney Easing Into the Job;(Canada); Jun 10, 2025.See more usage examples of millstone in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: He who has a why can endure any how. -Friedrich Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)





