A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A strong desire or inclination.

ETYMOLOGY:

From French appétence (desire), from Latin appetentia, from appetere (to seek after), ad- (to) + petere (to seek). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pet- (to rush or fly), which also gave us appetite, feather, petition, compete, perpetual, propitious pinnate , and lepidopterology . Earliest documented use: 1610.