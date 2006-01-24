  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 17, 2017
This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words

This week’s words
lodestar
uliginous
superbity
analphabetic
appetence

This week’s contest
Today’s the last day to enter
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

appetence

PRONUNCIATION:
(A-puh-tuhns)

MEANING:
noun: A strong desire or inclination.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French appétence (desire), from Latin appetentia, from appetere (to seek after), ad- (to) + petere (to seek). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pet- (to rush or fly), which also gave us appetite, feather, petition, compete, perpetual, propitious, impetuous, petulant, pteridology, pinnate, and lepidopterology. Earliest documented use: 1610.

USAGE:
“Conservatives will now be able to test the national appetence for more individualistic solutions to social policy problems.”
James Travers; Cautious Voters Keep New PM on Tight Leash; Toronto Star (Canada); Jan 24, 2006.

See more usage examples of appetence in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When an individual is protesting society's refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him. -Bayard Rustin, civil rights activist (17 Mar 1912-1987)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith