|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Mar 17, 2017This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
lodestar
uliginous
superbity
analphabetic
appetence
This week’s contest
Today’s the last day to enter
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
appetence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A strong desire or inclination.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French appétence (desire), from Latin appetentia, from appetere (to seek after), ad- (to) + petere (to seek). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pet- (to rush or fly), which also gave us appetite, feather, petition, compete, perpetual, propitious, impetuous, petulant, pteridology, pinnate, and lepidopterology. Earliest documented use: 1610.
USAGE:
“Conservatives will now be able to test the national appetence for more individualistic solutions to social policy problems.”
James Travers; Cautious Voters Keep New PM on Tight Leash; Toronto Star (Canada); Jan 24, 2006.
See more usage examples of appetence in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When an individual is protesting society's refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him. -Bayard Rustin, civil rights activist (17 Mar 1912-1987)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith