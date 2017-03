Mar 14, 2017 This week’s theme

uliginous PRONUNCIATION: (yoo-LIJ-uh-nuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Swampy; slimy; slippery.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin uligo (moisture). Earliest documented use: 1576.

USAGE:

Bruce Bellingham; Advice: Drop Cat, Show Claws; San Francisco Examiner; Jan 15, 1996. “Isn’t there room for ‘an unctuous undercurrent of uliginous untruth’?”Bruce Bellingham; Advice: Drop Cat, Show Claws;; Jan 15, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The ideals which have lighted my way, and time after time have given me new courage to face life cheerfully, have been Kindness, Beauty, and Truth. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)





