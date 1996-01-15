  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 14, 2017
uliginous

PRONUNCIATION:
(yoo-LIJ-uh-nuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Swampy; slimy; slippery.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin uligo (moisture). Earliest documented use: 1576.

USAGE:
“Isn’t there room for ‘an unctuous undercurrent of uliginous untruth’?”
Bruce Bellingham; Advice: Drop Cat, Show Claws; San Francisco Examiner; Jan 15, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The ideals which have lighted my way, and time after time have given me new courage to face life cheerfully, have been Kindness, Beauty, and Truth. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)

