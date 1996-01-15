|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 14, 2017This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
uliginous
On your calendar
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Swampy; slimy; slippery.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin uligo (moisture). Earliest documented use: 1576.
USAGE:
“Isn’t there room for ‘an unctuous undercurrent of uliginous untruth’?”
Bruce Bellingham; Advice: Drop Cat, Show Claws; San Francisco Examiner; Jan 15, 1996.
