Mar 15, 2017
superbity

PRONUNCIATION:
(soo-PUHR-buh-tee)

MEANING:
noun: Pride; arrogance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French superbité, from superbe (superb). Earliest documented use: 1450.

USAGE:
“If there is a key to Gore Vidal’s public character it has something to do with his towering immodesty, the enjoyable superbity of his self love.”
Martin Amis; The Moronic Inferno; Jonathan Cape; 1986.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Beware of the stories you read or tell; subtly, at night, beneath the waters of consciousness, they are altering your world. -Ben Okri, poet and novelist (b. 15 Mar 1959)

