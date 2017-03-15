

superbity PRONUNCIATION: (soo-PUHR-buh-tee)

MEANING: noun: Pride; arrogance.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle French superbité, from superbe (superb). Earliest documented use: 1450.

USAGE: “If there is a key to Gore Vidal’s public character it has something to do with his towering immodesty, the enjoyable superbity of his self love.”

Martin Amis; The Moronic Inferno; Jonathan Cape; 1986.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Beware of the stories you read or tell; subtly, at night, beneath the waters of consciousness, they are altering your world. -Ben Okri, poet and novelist (b. 15 Mar 1959)





