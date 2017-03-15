|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 15, 2017This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
uliginous
superbity
A.Word.A.Day
superbity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Pride; arrogance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French superbité, from superbe (superb). Earliest documented use: 1450.
USAGE:
“If there is a key to Gore Vidal’s public character it has something to do with his towering immodesty, the enjoyable superbity of his self love.”
Martin Amis; The Moronic Inferno; Jonathan Cape; 1986.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Beware of the stories you read or tell; subtly, at night, beneath the waters of consciousness, they are altering your world. -Ben Okri, poet and novelist (b. 15 Mar 1959)
