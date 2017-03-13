

Mar 13, 2017 This week’s theme

Miscellaneous words



This week’s words

lodestar



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



This week marks 23 years of our spreading the joy of words. On March 14 back in 1994 I started what became Wordsmith.org. Thank you for being with us -- you’re what makes Wordsmith.org.



There’s no word for a 23-year anniversary, but we can coin one: trivicennial, from tri- (three) + vicenary (relating to 20 years).



March 14 is also the birthday of Albert Einstein. That wild-haired man known for E = mc² also gave us another equation when he said: If A is success in life, then A = x + y + z.

Work is x, play is y, and z is keeping your mouth shut.

To celebrate our trivicennial and Einstein's birthday, we are holding an equation writing contest. Write an original equation and send it to contest@wordsmith.org by this Friday. Include your location.





To get you started, here's an equation I came up with to describe a person's renown: R = deeds × (words÷10) × √looks

Meanwhile, enjoy this week’s miscellaneous words. lodestar PRONUNCIATION: (LOAD-stahr)

MEANING: noun: Someone or something that serves as a guiding principle, model, inspiration, ambition, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English lad (way) + star. A lodestar is called so because it’s used in navigation, it shows the way. Earliest documented use: 1374.

USAGE:

Laura Benedict; Bliss House; Pegasus Books; 2014.



"He was her rock, the lodestar on which she could focus."
Laura Benedict; Bliss House; Pegasus Books; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (13 Mar 1900-1971)





