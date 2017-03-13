|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Mar 13, 2017This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
Like what you see here?
Send a gift subscription
It’s free.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
This week marks 23 years of our spreading the joy of words. On March 14 back in 1994 I started what became Wordsmith.org. Thank you for being with us -- you’re what makes Wordsmith.org.
There’s no word for a 23-year anniversary, but we can coin one: trivicennial, from tri- (three) + vicenary (relating to 20 years).
March 14 is also the birthday of Albert Einstein. That wild-haired man known for E = mc² also gave us another equation when he said:
If A is success in life, then A = x + y + z.
Work is x, play is y, and z is keeping your mouth shut.
To celebrate our trivicennial and Einstein’s birthday, we are holding an equation writing contest. Write an original equation and send it to contest@wordsmith.org by this Friday. Include your location.
Selected entries will win their choice of:
R = deeds × (words÷10) × √looks
Meanwhile, enjoy this week’s miscellaneous words.
lodestar
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone or something that serves as a guiding principle, model, inspiration, ambition, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English lad (way) + star. A lodestar is called so because it’s used in navigation, it shows the way. Earliest documented use: 1374.
USAGE:
“He was her rock, the lodestar on which she could focus.”
Laura Benedict; Bliss House; Pegasus Books; 2014.
See more usage examples of lodestar in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (13 Mar 1900-1971)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith