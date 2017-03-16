  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 16, 2017
Miscellaneous words

lodestar
uliginous
superbity
analphabetic
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

analphabetic

PRONUNCIATION:
(an-al-fuh-BET-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: 1. Illiterate. 2. Not alphabetical.
noun: An illiterate person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek analphabetos (not knowing the alphabet), from an- (not) + alphabetos (alphabet), from alpha + beta. Earliest documented use: 1876.

USAGE:
“While it was not true that he was totally analphabetic, the printed word gave him a rough time.”
Allan Seager; A Frieze of Girls; University of Michigan Press; 2004.

“In Chapter Fifteen, Laura Santone discusses the ‘Dictionnaire critique’ ... whose entries appeared in analphabetic order.”
John Considine; Adventuring in Dictionaries; Cambridge Scholars Publishing; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The fetters imposed on liberty at home have ever been forged out of the weapons provided for defence against real, pretended, or imaginary dangers from abroad. -James Madison, 4th US president (16 Mar 1751-1836)

