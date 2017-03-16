

Mar 16, 2017 This week’s theme

Miscellaneous words



This week’s words

lodestar

uliginous

superbity

analphabetic



This week’s contest

analphabetic PRONUNCIATION: (an-al-fuh-BET-ik)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Illiterate. 2. Not alphabetical.

noun: An illiterate person.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek analphabetos (not knowing the alphabet), from an- (not) + alphabetos (alphabet), from alpha + beta. Earliest documented use: 1876.

USAGE:

Allan Seager; A Frieze of Girls; University of Michigan Press; 2004.



“In Chapter Fifteen, Laura Santone discusses the ‘Dictionnaire critique’ ... whose entries appeared in analphabetic order.”

John Considine; Adventuring in Dictionaries; Cambridge Scholars Publishing; 2010.



"While it was not true that he was totally analphabetic, the printed word gave him a rough time."
Allan Seager; A Frieze of Girls; University of Michigan Press; 2004.

"In Chapter Fifteen, Laura Santone discusses the 'Dictionnaire critique' ... whose entries appeared in analphabetic order."
John Considine; Adventuring in Dictionaries; Cambridge Scholars Publishing; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The fetters imposed on liberty at home have ever been forged out of the weapons provided for defence against real, pretended, or imaginary dangers from abroad. -James Madison, 4th US president (16 Mar 1751-1836)





