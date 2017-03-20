  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 20, 2017
This week’s theme
Words from chemistry

This week’s words
with Anu Garg

osmosis

In my high school I had courses in sciences, mathematics, arts, and more. Looking back I realize that we can learn a lot if we look beyond the literal.

In physics, I learned what happens when light goes through lenses, concave and convex. It’s the same light but it appears different depending on what lens we have.

In chemistry, I learned what happens when you drop a piece of sodium in water (that experiment wasn’t an official part of the curriculum). Sodium changes. Water changes too. Likewise, when two people meet they should have changed as a result of that meeting.

This week we’ll see five words that have meanings specific to chemistry as well as more general meanings.

PRONUNCIATION:
(oz-MOH-sis, os-)

MEANING:
noun:1. A gradual, unconscious assimilation of information, ideas, etc.
 2. Movement of a solvent through a semipermeable membrane from a lower concentration to higher concentration, thus equalizing concentrations on both sides.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek osmos (a push). Earliest documented use: 1863.

USAGE:
“The golem knew degrees of the human emotion, picking them up from osmosis.”
William W. Johnstone; The Devil’s Heart; Zebra; 1984.

See more usage examples of osmosis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What didn't you do to bury me / But you forgot that I was a seed. -Dinos Christianopoulos, poet (b. 20 Mar 1931)

