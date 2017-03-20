

Mar 20, 2017 This week’s theme

Words from chemistry



This week’s words

osmosis



Words from chemistry A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



osmosis In my high school I had courses in sciences, mathematics, arts, and more. Looking back I realize that we can learn a lot if we look beyond the literal.



In physics, I learned what happens when light goes through lenses, concave and convex. It’s the same light but it appears different depending on what lens we have.



In chemistry, I learned what happens when you drop a piece of sodium in water (that experiment wasn’t an official part of the curriculum). Sodium changes. Water changes too. Likewise, when two people meet they should have changed as a result of that meeting.



This week we’ll see five words that have meanings specific to chemistry as well as more general meanings. PRONUNCIATION: (oz-MOH-sis, os-)

MEANING: noun: 1. A gradual, unconscious assimilation of information, ideas, etc. 2. Movement of a solvent through a semipermeable membrane from a lower concentration to higher concentration, thus equalizing concentrations on both sides.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek osmos (a push). Earliest documented use: 1863.

USAGE:

William W. Johnstone; The Devil’s Heart; Zebra; 1984.



See more usage examples of “The golem knew degrees of the human emotion, picking them up from osmosis.”William W. Johnstone;; Zebra; 1984.See more usage examples of osmosis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What didn't you do to bury me / But you forgot that I was a seed. -Dinos Christianopoulos, poet (b. 20 Mar 1931)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



