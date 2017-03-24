

miscible PRONUNCIATION: (MIS-uh-buhl)

MEANING: adjective: Capable of being mixed together.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin miscere (to mix), ultimately from the Indo-European root meik- (to mix), which is also the source of mix, miscellaneous, meddle, medley, promiscuous, melee, mustang, admix immix , and panmixia . Earliest documented use: 1570.

USAGE:

Derrick Jensen; Songs of the Dead; Flashpoint Press; 2009.



"And of course it's not just life and death that are both miscible and immiscible. The same is true for everything: where does the bee start and the wind end? Where does the tree start and the boring beetle end?"
Derrick Jensen; Songs of the Dead; Flashpoint Press; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our homeland is the whole world. Our law is liberty. We have but one thought, revolution in our hearts. -Dario Fo, actor, playwright, theater director, Nobel laureate (24 Mar 1926-2016)





