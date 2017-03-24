|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Mar 24, 2017This week’s theme
Words from chemistry
This week’s words
osmosis
solvent
caustic
bromidic
miscible
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
miscible
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Capable of being mixed together.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin miscere (to mix), ultimately from the Indo-European root meik- (to mix), which is also the source of mix, miscellaneous, meddle, medley, promiscuous, melee, mustang, admix, immix, and panmixia. Earliest documented use: 1570.
USAGE:
“And of course it’s not just life and death that are both miscible and immiscible. The same is true for everything: where does the bee start and the wind end? Where does the tree start and the boring beetle end?”
Derrick Jensen; Songs of the Dead; Flashpoint Press; 2009.
See more usage examples of miscible in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our homeland is the whole world. Our law is liberty. We have but one thought, revolution in our hearts. -Dario Fo, actor, playwright, theater director, Nobel laureate (24 Mar 1926-2016)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith