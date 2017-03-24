  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 24, 2017
This week’s theme
Words from chemistry

This week’s words
osmosis
solvent
caustic
bromidic
miscible

miscible
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

miscible

PRONUNCIATION:
(MIS-uh-buhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Capable of being mixed together.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin miscere (to mix), ultimately from the Indo-European root meik- (to mix), which is also the source of mix, miscellaneous, meddle, medley, promiscuous, melee, mustang, admix, immix, and panmixia. Earliest documented use: 1570.

USAGE:
“And of course it’s not just life and death that are both miscible and immiscible. The same is true for everything: where does the bee start and the wind end? Where does the tree start and the boring beetle end?”
Derrick Jensen; Songs of the Dead; Flashpoint Press; 2009.

See more usage examples of miscible in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Our homeland is the whole world. Our law is liberty. We have but one thought, revolution in our hearts. -Dario Fo, actor, playwright, theater director, Nobel laureate (24 Mar 1926-2016)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith