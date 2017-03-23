

Mar 23, 2017 This week's theme

Words from chemistry



This week’s words

osmosis

solvent

caustic

bromidic



Words from chemistry A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bromidic PRONUNCIATION: (broh-MID-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Commonplace; trite.

ETYMOLOGY: From the former use of bromide compounds as sedatives. Bromine got its name from the Greek bromos (stench) due to its strong smell. Earliest documented use: 1906.

USAGE:

Tushar Sen; Pandora’s Box; Frog Books; 2015.



"Did you get bored with my bromidic lectures?"
Tushar Sen; Pandora's Box; Frog Books; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One cannot be deeply responsive to the world without being saddened very often. -Erich Fromm, psychoanalyst and author (23 Mar 1900-1980)





