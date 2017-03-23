  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 23, 2017
This week’s theme
Words from chemistry

This week’s words
osmosis
solvent
caustic
bromidic
with Anu Garg

bromidic

PRONUNCIATION:
(broh-MID-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Commonplace; trite.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the former use of bromide compounds as sedatives. Bromine got its name from the Greek bromos (stench) due to its strong smell. Earliest documented use: 1906.

USAGE:
“Did you get bored with my bromidic lectures?”
Tushar Sen; Pandora’s Box; Frog Books; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One cannot be deeply responsive to the world without being saddened very often. -Erich Fromm, psychoanalyst and author (23 Mar 1900-1980)

