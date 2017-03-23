|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Mar 23, 2017This week’s theme
Words from chemistry
This week’s words
solvent
caustic
bromidic
bromidic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Commonplace; trite.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the former use of bromide compounds as sedatives. Bromine got its name from the Greek bromos (stench) due to its strong smell. Earliest documented use: 1906.
USAGE:
“Did you get bored with my bromidic lectures?”
Tushar Sen; Pandora’s Box; Frog Books; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One cannot be deeply responsive to the world without being saddened very often. -Erich Fromm, psychoanalyst and author (23 Mar 1900-1980)
