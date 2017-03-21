  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 21, 2017
This week’s theme
Words from chemistry

This week’s words
osmosis
solvent
solvent joke
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

solvent

PRONUNCIATION:
(SOL-vuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective:1. Able to pay one’s debts.
 2. Able to dissolve another substance.
noun:1. Something that dissolves another.
 2. Something that solves a problem.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin solvere (to loosen, to dissolve, to pay). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pleu- (to flow), that is also the source of flow, float, flit, fly, flutter, pulmonary, pneumonic, pluvial, fluvial, effluvium, fletcher, and plutocracy. Earliest documented use: 1653.

USAGE:
“They were solvent, yes, but they had to watch the pennies still.”
Jessie Keane; Dangerous; Pan Macmillan; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Among individuals, as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace. -Benito Juárez, President of Mexico (21 Mar 1806-1872)

