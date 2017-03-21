

solvent PRONUNCIATION: (SOL-vuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Able to pay one’s debts. 2. Able to dissolve another substance. noun: 1. Something that dissolves another. 2. Something that solves a problem.

ETYMOLOGY: pluvial, fluvial, effluvium, From Latin solvere (to loosen, to dissolve, to pay). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pleu- (to flow), that is also the source of flow, float, flit, fly, flutter, pulmonary, pneumonic fletcher , and plutocracy . Earliest documented use: 1653.

USAGE:

Jessie Keane; Dangerous; Pan Macmillan; 2015.



"They were solvent, yes, but they had to watch the pennies still."
Jessie Keane; Dangerous; Pan Macmillan; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Among individuals, as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace. -Benito Juárez, President of Mexico (21 Mar 1806-1872)





