Mar 22, 2017
This week’s theme
Words from chemistry

This week’s words
osmosis
solvent
caustic
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

caustic

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAW-stik)

MEANING:
adjective:1. Capable of burning or corroding.
 2. Highly critical; sarcastic.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin causticus, from Greek kaustikos, from kaustos (combustible), from kaiein, (to burn). Earliest documented use: 1555.

USAGE:
“She’d been brash and caustic when she’d broken things off.”
Falguni Kothari; Bootie and the Beast; Harlequin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A wise man fights to win, but he is twice a fool who has no plan for possible defeat. -Louis L'Amour, novelist (22 Mar 1908-1988)

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith