osmosis

solvent

caustic



caustic PRONUNCIATION: (KAW-stik)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Capable of burning or corroding. 2. Highly critical; sarcastic.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin causticus, from Greek kaustikos, from kaustos (combustible), from kaiein, (to burn). Earliest documented use: 1555.

USAGE:

"She'd been brash and caustic when she'd broken things off."
Falguni Kothari; Bootie and the Beast; Harlequin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A wise man fights to win, but he is twice a fool who has no plan for possible defeat. -Louis L'Amour, novelist (22 Mar 1908-1988)





