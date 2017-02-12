|
A.Word.A.Day
AWADmail Issue 763A Weekly Compendium of Feedback on the Words in A.Word.A.Day and Tidbits about Words and Language
From: Anu Garg (words at wordsmith.org)
From: Mark Poore (mark.poore sce.com)
Anu, I apologize for my previous outburst to you. It was immature and wrong, I regret it and retract it as well. I promise it will not happen twice. May I rejoin AWAD? Thank you for your consideration.
Mark Poore, Santa Ana, California
I accept your apology.
The door is always open at Wordsmith.org. You chose to unsubscribe, and you can rejoin at anytime.
Welcome back!
-Anu Garg
From: Robert A. Rushton (reloquent gmail.com)
I was introduced to the name “Mrs. Grundy” by Robert A. Heinlein in his novel Time Enough For Love. She appears as a quotation by the main character, Lazarus Long: “Freedom begins when you tell Mrs. Grundy to go fly a kite.”
Robert A. Rushton, Brookline, New Hampshire
From: Mike Barker (mbarker mit.edu)
But you really need to let people know that at the end of the story, they chopped off his head and his hands, to teach him to keep his hair and fingernails cut. I still remember that picture!
Mike Barker, Ikoma, Japan
From: Norma Meyer (nsophm gmail.com)
Subject: Struwwelpeter
I think I have one of the original books. Heavy cardboard pages, approx 7x10. In our house it was pronounced “shtroofulpater”. Scared the living daylights out of me as a young child. Many cautionary tales to keep one on the straight and narrow. Especially the one about the thumb sucker!!
We lived across the street from the public library and I hung out there a lot. This was in the early 40s when you could send your pre-Kindergartner downstairs to play until lunch time. I came home announcing that I was going to grow up to be a librarian because they had the nicest fingernails. My mother, sensing a teachable moment, informed me that first I had to have nice nails before a decision could be made if I was worthy to become a librarian. Quit biting that same day. Take that, Struwwelpeter!
Norma Meyer, East China, Michigan
From: Gigi Gottwald (gottwalds axxess.co.za)
Mark Twain, who battled with the German language all his life, was a great lover of the Struwwelpeter stories. While visiting Berlin with his family in 1891, he actually translated them, hilariously and rather freely, into English -- allegedly within a mere three sleepless nights -- and gave the manuscript, lovingly bound with a big red ribbon, to his daughters for Christmas, as the author Heinrich Hoffmann had done to his own children, half a century before. Mark Twain loved reciting the verses, frequently bursting into gales of laughter.
In 20th-century Germany, child psychologists pronounced the Struwwelpeter verses cruel and highly traumatizing to a child’s psyche. I can only say that I was raised with these verses, and even at a young age I recognized the cruel elements as such an absurd exaggeration as to be quite unbelievable and consequently, very funny. Clearly Mark Twain had felt the same way. To me, an additional source of hilarity were the illustrations, e.g. the weird clothes the characters wear, probably high fashion in the mid-19th century, but decidedly ridiculous well over 100 years later!
I can still recite the verses, off by heart.
Yours untraumatized,
Gigi Gottwald, Polokwane, South Africa
From: Evan Hazard (eehazard paulbunyan.net)
In ‘85, Elaine and I came across his statue in Frankfurt am Main, West Germany. The figures around the base are from several of the tales in the book.
Evan Hazard, Bemidji, Minnesota
From: Claus Cartellieri (Cartellieri t-online.de)
Dr Hoffmann’s book was first published in Germany in 1845. An anonymous English translation was published in Leipzig in 1848, praised by many who saw and read it.
Claus Cartellieri, Dobbertin, Germany
From: Anne Finley (anfin8 verizon.net)
My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right. -Carl Schurz, revolutionary, statesman, and reformer (1829-1906)
...and if left, to beset right. -Mrs. Schurz
Anne Finley
From: Alex McCrae (ajmccrae277 gmail.com)
Einstein gained immediate fame with his Theory of Relativity. Ultimately, as a world-renowned celebrity, far eclipsing the bounds of his arguably narrow domain of scientific theory, his unruly, lion-esque mane of wild hair, paired with his bushy, formidable mustache, only reenforced his growing reputation as a bit of a jokester and unapologetic ham... particularly in front of a camera. Clearly, a bona fida struwwelpeter with a unique brand of shtick.
Alex McCrae, Van Nuys, California
From: Anu Garg (words at wordsmith.org)
There are people who’ll love you gnathonic,
This Kellyanne Conway’s gnathonic,
In high school the girls were gnathonic
“With tweets late at night in my robe,”
Opines the straightlaced Mrs. Grundy,
In the rest home said old Mrs. Grundy,
From: Phil Graham (pgraham1946 cox.net)
Brown-nosing the test pilot, I got separated when gnathonic boom occurred.
Add an ‘e’ and Boverism macabre artist’s name.
Prudish language leaves me both disgruntled and Ms. Grundy’d.
Speaking of macabre... “Mom, after we chop him up may we struwwelpeter in the yard?”
Upon meeting the wife of Anu’s uncle I remarked, “Oh, a Gargantua.”
Along with fellow-AWADers Steve Benko, Zelda Dvoretzky, and Lindsay Crane, I am a co-author of Limericks in the Time of Trump (foreword by Anu). Whether you lean right or left, click that link and buy copies for yourself and friends. Guaranteed to improve one’s vocabulary thru laughter.
Phil Graham, Tulsa, Oklahoma
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The people of these United States are the rightful masters of both Congresses and courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution. -Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President (12 Feb 1809-1865)
|
