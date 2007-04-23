

Illustration: Gustave Doré, 1873



gargantua PRONUNCIATION: (gar-GAN-choo-uh)

MEANING: noun: A giant in size, feats, stature, or (physical or intellectual) appetites.

ETYMOLOGY: After Gargantua, a voracious giant, the father of Pantagruel, in a series of novels by François Rabelais (c. 1490-1553). The son also has given a word to the English language: pantagruelian . Earliest documented use: 1571.

USAGE: “In Io’s sky, Jupiter crawls like a gargantua, a bright, vast, streaked disk eating the blackness of space, so huge it seems intent on crushing everything under it.”

Dana Wilde; Io Roars and Shakes Its Fires in Empty Space; Bangor Daily News (Maine); Apr 23, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What for centuries raised man above the beast is not the cudgel but the irresistible power of unarmed truth. -Boris Pasternak, poet and novelist (10 Feb 1890-1960)





