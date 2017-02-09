

Feb 9, 2017 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

gnathonic

bovarism

Mrs. Grundy

struwwelpeter



Struwwelpeter



Struwwelpeter PRONUNCIATION: (STROO-uhl-pee-tuhr)

MEANING: noun: A person with long, thick, disheveled hair.

ETYMOLOGY: From Struwwelpeter, the title character of the 1845 children’s book Der Struwwelpeter (Shockheaded Peter) by Heinrich Hoffman. Earliest documented use: 1909.

USAGE: “Einstein ... presented as a Struwwelpeter character, smiling from an aureole of almost electrified hair.”

Ronald Clark; Einstein: The Life and Times; Bloomsbury; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right. -Carl Schurz, revolutionary, statesman, and reformer (1829-1906)





