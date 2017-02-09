|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Feb 9, 2017This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Struwwelpeter
Illustration: Heinrich Hoffman
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Struwwelpeter
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person with long, thick, disheveled hair.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Struwwelpeter, the title character of the 1845 children’s book Der Struwwelpeter (Shockheaded Peter) by Heinrich Hoffman. Earliest documented use: 1909.
USAGE:
“Einstein ... presented as a Struwwelpeter character, smiling from an aureole of almost electrified hair.”
Ronald Clark; Einstein: The Life and Times; Bloomsbury; 2011.
