Mrs. Grundy, a teacher in Archie Comics, is inspired by the original Mrs. Grundy Illustration: Bob Montana/Jackpot Comics, 1941



Mrs. Grundy PRONUNCIATION: (MIS-iz GRUND-ee)

MEANING: noun: An extremely conventional or priggish person.

ETYMOLOGY: After Mrs. Grundy, a character in the 1798 play Speed the Plough by Thomas Morton. Mrs. Grundy never appears on the stage, but her neighbor Dame Ashfield constantly worries about “What will Mrs. Grundy say?” Earliest documented use: 1813.

USAGE: “The government cannot become a Mrs. Grundy, advising people how many kids they should have, what moral values they should adhere to, or what they should read or watch.”

Yusuf Kanli; Is the State a Mrs Grundy?; Turkish Daily News (Ankara); Sep 29, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When a man is wrapped up in himself he makes a pretty small package. -John Ruskin, author, art critic, and social reformer (8 Feb 1819-1900)





