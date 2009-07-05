

bovarism



Gustave Flaubert Art: Eugène Giraud (1806-1881)



bovarism PRONUNCIATION: (BO-vuh-riz-em)

MEANING: noun: A romanticized, unrealistic view of oneself.

ETYMOLOGY: From Emma Bovary, the title character in Gustave Flaubert’s 1857 novel Madame Bovary. Earliest documented use: 1902.

USAGE: “My own introduction to bovarism came courtesy of a boy called Bob Miller, two years above me at college, who enjoyed pretending that he was a horny-handed scion of the Tyneside proletariat and justified views on any social question with the refrain: ‘Ah’m more wukkin’ class than thee’ (his cover was eventually blown by an admissions tutor who pointed out that under ‘father’s profession’ on his UCAS form were the fatal words ‘company director’).”

D.J. Taylor; Picking at the Carrion; The Independent on Sunday (London, UK); Jul 5, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The President is merely the most important among a large number of public servants. He should be supported or opposed exactly to the degree which is warranted by his good conduct or bad conduct, his efficiency or inefficiency in rendering loyal, able, and disinterested service to the Nation as a whole. Therefore it is absolutely necessary that there should be full liberty to tell the truth about his acts, and this means that it is exactly necessary to blame him when he does wrong as to praise him when he does right. Any other attitude in an American citizen is both base and servile. To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public. Nothing but the truth should be spoken about him or any one else. But it is even more important to tell the truth, pleasant or unpleasant, about him than about any one else. -Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President (1858-1919)





