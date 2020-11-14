

Apr 18, 2024 This week’s theme

Words made by combining forms



This week’s words

neophilia

pyrophobia

arithmomania

zoolatry



Hermes dog bed, only $5,450 Photo: Hermes Words made by combining forms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



zoolatry PRONUNCIATION: (zo-OL-uh-tree)

MEANING: noun:

1. The worship of animals.

2. Extreme devotion to animals, for example, to one’s pets.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek zoo- (animal) + -latry (worship). Earliest documented use: 1784.

NOTES:

How do you pamper your pets? Share on our In Egypt they worshiped cats. In Greece it was goats. In India, cows. But they had nothing on modern pet worshipers. There are wines for dogs , collars with diamonds , and pet spa and massage therapists to keep our modern fur babies in bliss.How do you pamper your pets? Share on our website or email us at words@wordsmith.org.

USAGE:

Anson Cameron; Can’t Find God? Try Flipper; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Nov 14, 2020.



See more usage examples of “Dolphins have dethroned Christ, but don’t be fooled by that smile. Around here, zoolatry is amping up.”Anson Cameron; Can’t Find God? Try Flipper;(Melbourne, Australia); Nov 14, 2020.See more usage examples of zoolatry in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Just think of the tragedy of teaching children not to doubt. -Clarence Darrow, lawyer and author (18 Apr 1857-1938)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate