neophilia

pyrophobia

arithmomania

zoolatry

cryptogenic



cryptogenic PRONUNCIATION: (krip-tuh-JEN-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Of unknown origin or cause.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek crypto- (secret, hidden) + -genic (producing, produced by). Earliest documented use: 1873.

USAGE: “‘Barney loves her, I know that,’ said Bennett. ‘He wants to marry her. Yet for reasons we might diagnose as cryptogenic, she keeps saying no.’”

Erich Segal; Doctors: A Novel; Bantam; 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (19 Apr 1931-2022)





