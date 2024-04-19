|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 19, 2024This week’s theme
Words made by combining forms
This week’s words
neophilia
pyrophobia
arithmomania
zoolatry
cryptogenic
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cryptogenic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Of unknown origin or cause.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek crypto- (secret, hidden) + -genic (producing, produced by). Earliest documented use: 1873.
USAGE:
“‘Barney loves her, I know that,’ said Bennett. ‘He wants to marry her. Yet for reasons we might diagnose as cryptogenic, she keeps saying no.’”
Erich Segal; Doctors: A Novel; Bantam; 1988.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (19 Apr 1931-2022)
