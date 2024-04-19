  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 19, 2024
This week’s theme
Words made by combining forms

This week’s words
neophilia
pyrophobia
arithmomania
zoolatry
cryptogenic

cryptogenic
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cryptogenic

PRONUNCIATION:
(krip-tuh-JEN-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Of unknown origin or cause.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek crypto- (secret, hidden) + -genic (producing, produced by). Earliest documented use: 1873.

USAGE:
“‘Barney loves her, I know that,’ said Bennett. ‘He wants to marry her. Yet for reasons we might diagnose as cryptogenic, she keeps saying no.’”
Erich Segal; Doctors: A Novel; Bantam; 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (19 Apr 1931-2022)

