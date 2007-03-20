|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words made by combining forms
This week’s words
pyrophobia
A.Word.A.Day
pyrophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An extreme fear of fire.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek pyro- (fire) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1858.
USAGE:
“I checked the oven was switched off for the fifth time. ... I suffered pyrophobia but no matter how hard I tried I couldn’t seem to rid myself of it.”
They Said My Fire Fears Were Silly, But My Worst Nightmare Came True; As Told to Joanna Singleton; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Mar 20, 2007.
“Piero de Cosimo is said to have been ... so pyrophobic that he rarely cooked his food, subsisting mostly on hard-boiled eggs that he prepared 50 at a time while heating glue for his art.”
Carol Vogel; A Renaissance Master, His Quirks and His Art; The New York Times; Jul 25, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread. -Anatole France, novelist, essayist, Nobel laureate (16 Apr 1844-1924)
