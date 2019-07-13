

Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



zoodle PRONUNCIATION: (ZOO-duhl)

MEANING: noun: A thin strip of a vegetable, typically zucchini, prepared like pasta.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of zucchini + noodle. Earliest documented use: 1991.

NOTES: Zucchini is in the etymology, but etymology is not destiny. These days zoodle often means any vegetable noodle, even when no zucchini is involved. If that bothers you, feel free to say swoodles (sweet potato), coodles (cucumber), or broodles (broccoli). Just don’t let the terminology spiral out of control, or you might end up with an impasta on your plate.

USAGE: “[Chef Lisa Brisch] was spiralizing zucchini for a tomato pesto zoodle dish that was out of this world!”

Jan D’Atri; Make Tomato Pesto Pasta With Zoodles or Noodles; Arizona Republic (Phoenix); Jul 13, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)





