Jan 20, 2026This week’s theme
Blend words
This week’s words
dataveillance
The False Mirror, 1928
Art: René Magritte
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dataveillance
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The collection or monitoring of data relating to personal activities.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of data + surveillance. Earliest documented use: 1972.
NOTES:
If you use a credit card, make phone calls, or use the Internet, chances are these service providers are collecting and selling your data. This is leading some to choose cell phone providers that only ask for zip code. No name, address, email, nothing. (Ref: Wired, permalink)
USAGE:
“’The threat to privacy is greater than ever before. The potential for collating, matching, profiling, and dataveillance is increased by new technologies -- exponentially in fact,’ Mr [Alan] Stockdale said.”
Gareth Boreham; Government Gets Tough on Net Privacy; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 16, 1998.
