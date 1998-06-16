

Jan 20, 2026 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

guyliner

dataveillance



The False Mirror, 1928 Art: René Magritte Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dataveillance PRONUNCIATION: (day-tuh-VAY-luhns)

MEANING: noun: The collection or monitoring of data relating to personal activities.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of data + surveillance. Earliest documented use: 1972.

NOTES: Wired, permalink) If you use a credit card, make phone calls, or use the Internet, chances are these service providers are collecting and selling your data. This is leading some to choose cell phone providers that only ask for zip code. No name, address, email, nothing. (Ref:

USAGE: “’The threat to privacy is greater than ever before. The potential for collating, matching, profiling, and dataveillance is increased by new technologies -- exponentially in fact,’ Mr [Alan] Stockdale said.”

Gareth Boreham; Government Gets Tough on Net Privacy; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 16, 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Maybe every other American movie shouldn't be based on a comic book. Other countries will think Americans live in an infantile fantasy land where reality is whatever we say it is and every problem can be solved with violence. -Bill Maher, comedian, actor, and writer (b. 20 Jan 1956)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate