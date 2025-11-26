

Jan 21, 2026 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

guyliner

dataveillance

broligarchy



Original cartoon “Jack And The Wall Street Giants” by Udo J. Keppler in Puck magazine, 1904 Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



broligarchy PRONUNCIATION: (BRO-luh-gar-kee)

MEANING: noun: A small group of extremely wealthy men who wield disproportionate influence in government.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of bro, a clipping of brother, used to refer to a male member of the same in-group + oligarchy (a system in which a few people control power). Earliest documented use: early 2000s.

NOTES: The term arose in surfer culture to describe a small group of surfers controlling access to a particular break (a spot where waves consistently form). Over time it migrated into political and cultural commentary. Today it is often applied to tech bros, people who have made billions in the technology industry and feel the need to wield political influence as well.

USAGE: “So, if we are lucky, the efforts of women like Siebel Newsom may turn out to be the bit of powerful sanity needed to put a check on the world-domination fantasies of the broligarchy.”

Anita Chabria; Using Her Influence to Take on Tech Bros; Los Angeles Times; Nov 26, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Walking is also an ambulation of mind. -Gretel Ehrlich, novelist, poet, and essayist (b. 21 Jan 1946)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate