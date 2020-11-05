  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 5, 2020
This week’s theme
Borrowed words

This week’s words
cushy
pogonip
pishogue
zarf
zarf
A traditional zarf, made of silver, Russia

zarf
A modern zarf, made of reclaimed coffee sack, Seattle
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

zarf

PRONUNCIATION:
(zarf)

MEANING:
noun: A sleeve or holder designed to hold a hot cup.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Arabic zarf (container, sheath). Earliest documented use: 1836.

USAGE:
“He brought steaming conical cups in plastic zarfs, two by two, to the craving, sobering hands all around him.”
Jonathan Franzen; The Twenty-Seventh City; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
So many gods, so many creeds, So many paths that wind and wind, While just the art of being kind is all the sad world needs. -Ella Wheeler Wilcox, poet (5 Nov 1850-1919)

