Nov 5, 2020 This week’s theme

Borrowed words



This week’s words

cushy

pogonip

pishogue

zarf



A traditional zarf, made of silver, Russia Photo: Obrez / Wikimedia

A modern zarf, made of reclaimed coffee sack, Seattle Photo: Alexa Baehr Borrowed words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



zarf PRONUNCIATION: (zarf)

MEANING: noun: A sleeve or holder designed to hold a hot cup.

ETYMOLOGY: From Arabic zarf (container, sheath). Earliest documented use: 1836.

USAGE:

Jonathan Franzen; The Twenty-Seventh City; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1988.



He brought steaming conical cups in plastic zarfs, two by two, to the craving, sobering hands all around him.
Jonathan Franzen; The Twenty-Seventh City; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: So many gods, so many creeds, So many paths that wind and wind, While just the art of being kind is all the sad world needs. -Ella Wheeler Wilcox, poet (5 Nov 1850-1919)





