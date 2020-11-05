|
Nov 5, 2020This week’s theme
Borrowed words
This week’s words
pogonip
pishogue
zarf
A traditional zarf, made of silver, Russia
Photo: Obrez / Wikimedia
A modern zarf, made of reclaimed coffee sack, Seattle
Photo: Alexa Baehr
zarf
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A sleeve or holder designed to hold a hot cup.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Arabic zarf (container, sheath). Earliest documented use: 1836.
USAGE:
“He brought steaming conical cups in plastic zarfs, two by two, to the craving, sobering hands all around him.”
Jonathan Franzen; The Twenty-Seventh City; Farrar, Straus, and Giroux; 1988.
See more usage examples of zarf in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:So many gods, so many creeds, So many paths that wind and wind, While just the art of being kind is all the sad world needs. -Ella Wheeler Wilcox, poet (5 Nov 1850-1919)
