Nov 3, 2020This week’s theme
Borrowed words
This week’s words
pogonip
Photo: Jeff Sullivan
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pogonip
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A dense winter fog having ice particles.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Shoshone paγinappih (cloud). Earliest documented use: 1860.
USAGE:
“The valley floor is covered with a blanket of snow, the trees glisten with the shimmering ice crystals of pogonip and the holiday season is almost over.”
Wendy Hanson Mazet; Live Christmas Tree After-Care; Reno Gazette-Journal (Nevada); Dec 28, 2013.
