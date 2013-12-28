  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 3, 2020
This week’s theme
Borrowed words

This week’s words
cushy
pogonip
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pogonip

PRONUNCIATION:
(POG-uh-nip)

MEANING:
noun: A dense winter fog having ice particles.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Shoshone paγinappih (cloud). Earliest documented use: 1860.

USAGE:
“The valley floor is covered with a blanket of snow, the trees glisten with the shimmering ice crystals of pogonip and the holiday season is almost over.”
Wendy Hanson Mazet; Live Christmas Tree After-Care; Reno Gazette-Journal (Nevada); Dec 28, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is no such thing as not voting: you either vote by voting, or you vote by staying home and tacitly doubling the value of some diehard's vote. -David Foster Wallace, novelist, essayist, and short story writer (21 Feb 1962-2008)

