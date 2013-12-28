

Nov 3, 2020 This week’s theme

Borrowed words



This week’s words

cushy

pogonip



Photo: Jeff Sullivan Borrowed words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pogonip PRONUNCIATION: (POG-uh-nip)

MEANING: noun: A dense winter fog having ice particles.

ETYMOLOGY: From Shoshone paγinappih (cloud). Earliest documented use: 1860.

USAGE:

Wendy Hanson Mazet; Live Christmas Tree After-Care; Reno Gazette-Journal (Nevada); Dec 28, 2013.



See more usage examples of “The valley floor is covered with a blanket of snow, the trees glisten with the shimmering ice crystals of pogonip and the holiday season is almost over.”Wendy Hanson Mazet; Live Christmas Tree After-Care;(Nevada); Dec 28, 2013.See more usage examples of pogonip in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no such thing as not voting: you either vote by voting, or you vote by staying home and tacitly doubling the value of some diehard's vote. -David Foster Wallace, novelist, essayist, and short story writer (21 Feb 1962-2008)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate