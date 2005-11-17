

picaro PRONUNCIATION: (PEE-kuh-roh)

MEANING: noun: A rogue; an adventurer.

ETYMOLOGY: From Spanish picaro (rogue). Earliest documented use: 1622. Also see picaresque and picaroon

USAGE: “Too often his bedeviling qualities get passed over as the colorful traits of a picaro.”

Lee Siegel; The Tower of Babel; The Nation (New York); Nov 17, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't think that combat has ever been written about truthfully; it has always been described in terms of bravery and cowardice. I won't even accept these words as terms of human reference any more. And anyway, hell, they don't even apply to what, in actual fact, modern warfare has become. -James Jones, novelist (6 Nov 1921-1977)





