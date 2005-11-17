|
A.Word.A.Day
Borrowed words
cushy
pogonip
pishogue
zarf
picaro
picaro
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A rogue; an adventurer.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Spanish picaro (rogue). Earliest documented use: 1622. Also see picaresque and picaroon.
USAGE:
“Too often his bedeviling qualities get passed over as the colorful traits of a picaro.”
Lee Siegel; The Tower of Babel; The Nation (New York); Nov 17, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I don't think that combat has ever been written about truthfully; it has always been described in terms of bravery and cowardice. I won't even accept these words as terms of human reference any more. And anyway, hell, they don't even apply to what, in actual fact, modern warfare has become. -James Jones, novelist (6 Nov 1921-1977)
